Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.48.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

