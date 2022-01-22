Bellevue Group AG Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.32.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $50.58 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $187.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,498. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

