Bellevue Group AG Sells 5,200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.90 and a 200-day moving average of $425.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.