Benchmark Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Buy”

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

