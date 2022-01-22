Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,675 ($50.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,904.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,991.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

