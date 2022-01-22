Berenberg Bank Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.