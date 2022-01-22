Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 750

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.69) to GBX 750 ($10.23) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 633.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 607.61. The stock has a market cap of £579.62 million and a PE ratio of 176.54. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 420 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($11.45).

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.87), for a total value of £153,400 ($209,305.50).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

