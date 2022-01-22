Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,525

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,170 ($97.83) to GBX 7,525 ($102.67) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($121.44) to GBX 9,400 ($128.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($104.42).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,444 ($87.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,246.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,022.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($93.00). The company has a market capitalization of £46.03 billion and a PE ratio of -28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.