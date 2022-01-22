Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 203 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £642.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,838.18).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

