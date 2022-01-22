BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

