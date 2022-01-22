BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

