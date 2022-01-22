BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.