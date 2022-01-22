BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $950,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.