BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.47 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.