BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.18.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

