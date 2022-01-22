BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

