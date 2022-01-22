Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 549,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,403. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.