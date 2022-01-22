BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

