Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.
Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$10.67 and a 1-year high of C$19.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.99.
About Big Banc Split
