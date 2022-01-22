Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Big Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$10.67 and a 1-year high of C$19.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.99.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

