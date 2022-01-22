BinaryX (BNX) Trading Down 44% Over Last Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $19.00 or 0.00053435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $30.40 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008373 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00379875 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

