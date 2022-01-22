BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Position Trimmed by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.27.

BioNTech stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

