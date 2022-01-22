Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of BIR opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

