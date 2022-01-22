Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

