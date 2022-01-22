BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $445,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13,080.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 53.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.28 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.