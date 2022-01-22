BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $800.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $902.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

