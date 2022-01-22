BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,412,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $425,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

