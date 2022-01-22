BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,252 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of PS Business Parks worth $430,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PSB opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.79 and a 12-month high of $189.23.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

