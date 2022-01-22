Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,836 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.