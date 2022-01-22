Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,836 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.