Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $248,026.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $248,026.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.