Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 28.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -3.63.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

