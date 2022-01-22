Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Acquires 1,805 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,432.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

