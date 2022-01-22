Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bogota Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Research analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

