Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

NYSE BCC opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

