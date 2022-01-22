Bokf Na Invests $1.70 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

