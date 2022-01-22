Bokf Na Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND opened at $83.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

