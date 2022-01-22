Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.