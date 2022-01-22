Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $186.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

