Bokf Na Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 277,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

