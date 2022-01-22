Botty Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,058 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

