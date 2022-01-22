Botty Investors LLC Invests $114,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE CVE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 3.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.