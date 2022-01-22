Botty Investors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.