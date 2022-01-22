Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

