BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 184 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.88. The stock has a market cap of £36.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.