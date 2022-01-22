Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

