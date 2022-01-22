Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

