Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $345,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

FITB opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.