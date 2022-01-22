Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $374,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

