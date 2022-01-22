Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

