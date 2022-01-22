Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,537,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYD opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

