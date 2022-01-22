Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

